Waziristan Police bust gang of motorcycles' thieves

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :North Waziristan Police busted a four-member gang of motorcycle thieves and recovered four stolen bikes from their possession on Wednesday.

Crackdown against motorcycles' thieves was taken after the notice of District Police Officer (DPO), Saleem Riaz over the growing incidents of motorcycle theft in the jurisdiction of Police Station Miran Shah.

A special team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Miran Shah, Laiq Marjan was constituted to arrest culprits involved in such incidents.

The team incharge after day-night hectic efforts succeeded in the arrest of the four-member gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The alleged accused have confessed to several incidents and the recovery of more motorcycles is expected in light of their revelations.