Wazirzada thanks CM for approving Rs.102. 860 millions for rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa for Minority Affairs, Wazirzada on Saturday thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan for fulfilling promises made to the people of Chitral by approving Rs.102. 860 million for rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure due to recent floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa for Minority Affairs, Wazirzada on Saturday thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan for fulfilling promises made to the people of Chitral by approving Rs.102. 860 million for rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure due to recent floods.

In a statement , he said that provincial government has released Rs.5 million grant for construction of Narshon steel bridge .

He said that government has given administrative approval to all the schemes under C&W department for completion of development projects in Chitral district.

According to the details, the amount was released for development schemes are for 2020- 2021.

Among the development schemes approved for Lower Chitral by the C&W department include Golan valley road, Arkari road, Karimabad Sosom road, Chitral town Inner for which amount RS 1.278 million have been released.

Similarly, Rs 1.278 million has been allocated for the reconstruction of Shishi Koh road, Madakh Lisht road, Darosh road, Sir Orson road, Hewri and Erandu road in Lower Chitral.

The total cost of these projects is Rs 2.556 million.

In Chitral Lower Sub-Division, Rs. 12 million has been released for much needed schemes and construction of bridges in Arkari valley, Karimabad Sosom valley, Kundujal valley, Phantom, Garm Chashma, Boni, Mori Payan, Mori Balan areas.

Besides , Rs.14.971 million has been allocated for roads and bridges of Shashi Koh, Mudakhlasht, Janjrat, Orson, Beveri, Arundo, Rambor, Barir in the projects required in Darosh sub-division.

Apart from these projects, administrative approval has also been sought under the C&W department for emergency rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads in Upper Chitral, including Charon in Upper Chitral.

Rs 45.999 million has been allocatedRehabilitation and reconstruction of flood sffected sections from Upper Chitral Sub-Division to Yerkhon Lisht road, Bang Area bridge, Reshon power house road, Reshon bridge to Koragh area and Bonni bridge to Mastuja bridge.

Wazirzada said that Chitral district is one of the backward districts and the present provincial government is taking steps for the development.