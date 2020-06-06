UrduPoint.com
WB $180 Mln Project Repurposed For Pakistan's Nature Conservation Project: Amin Aslam

Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said World Bank has repurposed $180 million funding for Pakistan's nature conservation project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said World Bank has repurposed $180 million funding for Pakistan's nature conservation project.

In his message on World Environment Day, the adviser said it was for the first time that World Bank had shifted its already dedicated funding for an environment protection initiative which was mainly due to its 'Green Stimulus' package announced by the Prime Minister amid COVID-19 crisis.

He said Pakistan was the only country to announce 'Green Stimulus' package for generating green jobs aimed at providing employment and nature conservation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch 'Protected Areas' initiative to launch national parks conservation programme on June 15, he said, adding, "10 Billion Tree Tsunami, Clean Green Pakistan which has been launched in 20 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and protected areas programme are the leading green jobs producing initiatives with the core focus on repairing nature.

"Amin said the crisis like pandemic were mainly due to destruction of wildlife and biodiversity habitats and could only be avoided through cleanliness and nature protection.

This year's theme, he said was biodiversity and it was time for the nation to focus on Green Recovery for preserving the depleting nature due to human interventions that had marred the ecology and environment around us.

