UrduPoint.com

WB, ADB, AFD Delegations Call On MD NTDC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 08:45 PM

WB, ADB, AFD delegations call on MD NTDC

Delegations of World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Agence Fran aise de Developpement (AFD) called on Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan separately at WAPDA House on Tuesday to review the progress of various ongoing and upcoming projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):Delegations of World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Agence Fran aise de Developpement (AFD) called on Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan separately at WAPDA House on Tuesday to review the progress of various ongoing and upcoming projects.

The foreign delegations of the lenders along with PMU NTDC teams briefed Managing Director NTDC about the developments and challenges of foreign funded projects included in NTMP-I (WB), MFF-II program (ADB) and proposed projects for AFD's loan, i.e., 500 kV Sialkot, 500 kV Vehari and 220 kV Arifwala Substations, said a press release.

The MD NTDC emphasized that these development projects need to be completed in time to meet the increasing demand of electricity of respective areas.

He urged for modernization of NTDC grid system by utilizing the modern supervisory control systems.

He further asked the delegates to work with NTDC teams for taking a step towards implementation of smart grids in NTDC.

Sharing of technical knowledge on emerging technologies in the power sector and training of NTDC engineers also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Loan World Bank Electricity WAPDA Progress Sialkot Vehari Arifwala Asian Development Bank

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

11 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

7 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

23 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

7 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

35 minutes ago
 UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities ..

UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities Ahead of Coldest Night

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.