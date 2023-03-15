UrduPoint.com

WB Advisor Offers Services To PU Banking Research Students

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 07:12 PM

WB advisor offers services to PU banking research students

Senior Advisor at World Bank (WB) Deepak Khanna spoke at length on various financial and banking tools that may be utilised for effective risk management and poverty alleviation in terms of Pakistan as well as in the global context

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Senior Advisor at World Bank (WB) Deepak Khanna spoke at length on various financial and banking tools that may be utilised for effective risk management and poverty alleviation in terms of Pakistan as well as in the global context.

Participating in a discussion, held under the aegis of the Punjab University Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) here on Wednesday, he offered his expertise to the HBFC in pursuit of research excellence through college conference and research journal platforms.

Principal HCBf Dr Ahmad Muneeb Mehta, Additional Registrar Dr Abbas, faculty members and others participated in the event.

Dr. Mehta thanked Deepak Khanna for sharing his valuable time and presented a souvenir to the key-note speaker.

