WB-BISP eager to build a vibrant digital ecosystem in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

The World Bank and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have agreed to collaborate in a sustainable way to promote the digital economy by providing guidance, training and financial assistance to young entrepreneurs to build a vibrant digital ecosystem in Pakistan

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):The World Bank and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have agreed to collaborate in a sustainable way to promote the digital economy by providing guidance, training and financial assistance to young entrepreneurs to build a vibrant digital ecosystem in Pakistan.

The collaboration was agreed by the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme, Ms. Shazia Marri and World Bank's Regional Head of Social Protection and Acting Director and Practice Manager for Digital Development in Europe and Central Asia in the Infrastructure Practice Group, Ms. Nicole Klingen during a meeting held at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC.

Both sides reached an agreement to collaborate in a sustainable way to promote the digital economy by providing guidance, training and financial assistance to young entrepreneurs, said a press release.

This indicates a recognition of the potential of digital technologies and their role in driving economic growth and reducing poverty.

By leveraging digital solutions, such as digital payments and e-commerce, they can facilitate financial inclusion and improve access to opportunities for marginalized communities of Pakistan.

During the meeting, Ms. Marri briefed Ms. Klingen about the social protection initiatives of Benazir Income Support Progarmme in Pakistan.

She expressed her appreciation for the Bank's support to Benazir Income Support Programme and acknowledged the World Bank as an important development partner working closely with BISP right from its inception in 2008-09.

Shazia Marri further apprised her that through financial support and technical assistance to talented youth of low income groups, the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund has helped to create opportunities for economic growth and social upliftment.

She said that this initiative aims to empower individuals and communities and enable them to improve their livelihood.

She said that supporting talented youth in building digital businesses is helping to foster entrepreneurship and innovation which is essential for economic progress of low-income groups.

Shazia Marri also presented to Ms. Klingen a book titled "15 Years of Benazir Income Support Programme: 15 Years' Journey from Inception to a Globally Recognized Social Protection Vehicle."On a separate occasion -United Nation's High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Goals in New York, Shazia Marri remarked, "The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the significance of access to safe drinking water and sanitation. We must accelerate progress towards achieving SDG 6 targets."