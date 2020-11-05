WB delegation calls on Sindh Minister Nasir Shah

The World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine along with a delegation called on Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ):The World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine along with a delegation called on Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah.

The MD Water Board, Metropolitan Commissioner Karachi, Project Director CLICK and Project Director Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project (SWEEP) were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Talking to the WB delegation, Nasir said that all the projects of the Sindh government in collaboration with international organizations are being executed for the betterment and welfare of the people.

Najam briefed the WB delegation that changes are being introduced in Solid Waste Management Board, Water and Sewerage Board and other institutions.

Timely and transparent completion of projects of public interest is among the priorities of the Sindh Local Government department, he added.

In response to a query from the World Bank delegation, Najam Shah said that the process of timely formation of all institutional boards has been completed successfully and the main priority is to strengthen institutions.

Project Director CLICK Zubair Channa, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan and Project Director SWEEP Ayub Sheikh also briefed the World Bank delegation.