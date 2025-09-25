Open Menu

WB Delegation Meets Secretary LG, Visits PMDF Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:24 PM

WB delegation meets Secretary LG, visits PMDF Company

A seven-member World Bank delegation met Secretary LG&CDD Punjab Shakeel Ahmed Mian to review the progress of the Punjab Development Program (PDP) and Punjab Cities Program (PCP)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A seven-member World Bank delegation met Secretary LG&CDD Punjab Shakeel Ahmed Mian to review the progress of the Punjab Development Program (PDP) and Punjab Cities Program (PCP).

The delegation also visited the Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC), where Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz provided a detailed briefing on the objectives and progress of PCP and other projects. The delegation included Catherine, Dave, Salem, Suhaib Rashid, Carlo, Seemab, and Shahnaz Arshad.

The Secretary Local Government stated that special focus is being given to sewerage and water supply systems across the province. Under the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the Punjab Development Program has been launched with a budget of PKR 304 billion. Comprehensive sewerage systems and underground water tanks are being constructed in every city. The Secretary further noted that the door-to-door waste collection mechanism is being improved daily, and the provision of basic amenities has been expanded to rural areas alongside urban centers.

All development projects are being digitally monitored for transparency and efficiency.

Syed Zahid Aziz, in his briefing, informed that under the World Bank-funded Punjab Inclusive Cities Program (PICP), municipal services, particularly sewerage and water supply, will be improved in 16 cities. Sewerage and stormwater projects worth USD 400 million will be executed under PICP. He emphasized that addressing sewerage issues will help reduce diseases and improve child development outcomes. Additionally, stormwater drains and underground water storage tanks will be constructed to effectively manage rainwater drainage. Under the PICP, a modern landfill site will be established in Jhang, utilizing advanced technologies, including material recovery and engineered landfill sites, to minimize solid waste.

The delegation was shown a documentary highlighting the development works in 16 cities under the Punjab Cities Program. At the conclusion of the visit, the participants were presented with souvenirs.

Recent Stories

EMSTEEL launches ‘TrueGreen’ value proposition ..

EMSTEEL launches ‘TrueGreen’ value proposition to empower sustainable constr ..

10 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minis ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam

10 minutes ago
 Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs ..

Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs, driven by DIFC’s initiativ ..

40 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million overs ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk

55 minutes ago
 Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U ..

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.

1 hour ago
 FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

1 hour ago
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

48 seconds ago
 Punjab unveils first integrated financing strategy ..

Punjab unveils first integrated financing strategy to tackle SDGs, climate chall ..

49 seconds ago
 Senate Committee lauds NUST’s role in driving in ..

Senate Committee lauds NUST’s role in driving innovation and national developm ..

51 seconds ago
 PSX, SECP sing MoU to enhance oversight of capital ..

PSX, SECP sing MoU to enhance oversight of capital markets

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan