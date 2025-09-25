WB delegation meets Secretary LG, visits PMDF Company

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A seven-member World Bank delegation met Secretary LG&CDD Punjab Shakeel Ahmed Mian to review the progress of the Punjab Development Program (PDP) and Punjab Cities Program (PCP).

The delegation also visited the Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC), where Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz provided a detailed briefing on the objectives and progress of PCP and other projects. The delegation included Catherine, Dave, Salem, Suhaib Rashid, Carlo, Seemab, and Shahnaz Arshad.

The Secretary Local Government stated that special focus is being given to sewerage and water supply systems across the province. Under the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the Punjab Development Program has been launched with a budget of PKR 304 billion. Comprehensive sewerage systems and underground water tanks are being constructed in every city. The Secretary further noted that the door-to-door waste collection mechanism is being improved daily, and the provision of basic amenities has been expanded to rural areas alongside urban centers.

All development projects are being digitally monitored for transparency and efficiency.

Syed Zahid Aziz, in his briefing, informed that under the World Bank-funded Punjab Inclusive Cities Program (PICP), municipal services, particularly sewerage and water supply, will be improved in 16 cities. Sewerage and stormwater projects worth USD 400 million will be executed under PICP. He emphasized that addressing sewerage issues will help reduce diseases and improve child development outcomes. Additionally, stormwater drains and underground water storage tanks will be constructed to effectively manage rainwater drainage. Under the PICP, a modern landfill site will be established in Jhang, utilizing advanced technologies, including material recovery and engineered landfill sites, to minimize solid waste.

The delegation was shown a documentary highlighting the development works in 16 cities under the Punjab Cities Program. At the conclusion of the visit, the participants were presented with souvenirs.