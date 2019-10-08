UrduPoint.com
WB Delegation, Minister Discuss Naya Pakistan Housing Project

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:55 PM

A four-member World Bank (WB) delegation and Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed here Tuesday discussed the matters regarding provision of technical assistance for construction of low-cost housing units under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP).

During the meeting, the WB delegation, led by Global Director Sameh Naguib, was briefed by provincial minister about the progress made on the project.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid said that in addition to construction of three- and five-marla houses, high-rise buildings would also be constructed in big cities including Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan.

The World Bank technical assistance would be welcomed in this regard, he added.

He also brief the delegation about different methods of collaboration with private sector for construction of low-cost houses under NPHP. The delegation was also apprised about proposed amendments in building bylaws of different government institutions.

Wolrd Bank delegation assured that prospects of technical assistance would be deliberated upon, asserting that different options could be pondered over.

Punjab Housing & Town Planning Authority Director General Liaqat Chatha, Punjab Housing Taskforce General Secretary Atif Ayub and Deputy Director (Housing) Muhammad Rizwan were also present.

