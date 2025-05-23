Open Menu

WB Delegation Visits Flood-affected Areas In Shaheed Benazirabad.

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 07:55 PM

WB delegation visits flood-affected areas in Shaheed Benazirabad.

A high-level delegation from the World Bank, including Managing Director Anna Bjerde and Country Director Najy Benhassine, accompanied by First Lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah here on Friday visited the flood-affected areas in Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A high-level delegation from the World Bank, including Managing Director Anna Bjerde and Country Director Najy Benhassine, accompanied by First Lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah here on Friday visited the flood-affected areas in Shaheed Benazirabad.

The delegation inspected newly constructed homes for flood victims in Nazar Muhammad Laghari village. Asifa Bhutto and the World Bank MD distributed ownership certificates to women beneficiaries of the housing project. During the visit, the MD also met with local women and was shown their handicrafts.

Officials briefed the delegation that 32 homes destroyed during the floods in Nazar Muhammad Laghari Goth had been rebuilt. Asifa Bhutto termed the initiative the largest Housing program in Pakistan that grants ownership rights to women, reaffirming the Sindh government’s commitment to empowering rural women.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah highlighted the devastation caused by the 2022 floods, which destroyed 2.1 million homes across Sindh. He credited the timely construction of homes to the World Bank’s initial support of $500 million. The World Bank has since added an additional $450 million to the program, CM said.

CM said that of the new funding, $54.92 million has been earmarked for water, sanitation, and public health initiatives. The WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) project is expected to benefit 66,691 households across 1,000 villages.

The World Bank Managing Director praised the leadership and vision of the Sindh government and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to continued collaboration.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

Islamabad at “International Jazz Festival” at ..

Islamabad at “International Jazz Festival” at Silk Road Culture Center

16 minutes ago
 Dr Tariq praises armed forces, nation for their co ..

Dr Tariq praises armed forces, nation for their courageous response to recent In ..

55 seconds ago
 AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

3 hours ago
 WB support mission reviews progress of SFERP

WB support mission reviews progress of SFERP

57 seconds ago
 WB delegation visits flood-affected areas in Shahe ..

WB delegation visits flood-affected areas in Shaheed Benazirabad.

59 seconds ago
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

4 hours ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

5 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

5 hours ago
 23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

5 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan