WB delegation visits flood-affected areas in Shaheed Benazirabad.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A high-level delegation from the World Bank, including Managing Director Anna Bjerde and Country Director Najy Benhassine, accompanied by First Lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah here on Friday visited the flood-affected areas in Shaheed Benazirabad.

The delegation inspected newly constructed homes for flood victims in Nazar Muhammad Laghari village. Asifa Bhutto and the World Bank MD distributed ownership certificates to women beneficiaries of the housing project. During the visit, the MD also met with local women and was shown their handicrafts.

Officials briefed the delegation that 32 homes destroyed during the floods in Nazar Muhammad Laghari Goth had been rebuilt. Asifa Bhutto termed the initiative the largest Housing program in Pakistan that grants ownership rights to women, reaffirming the Sindh government’s commitment to empowering rural women.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah highlighted the devastation caused by the 2022 floods, which destroyed 2.1 million homes across Sindh. He credited the timely construction of homes to the World Bank’s initial support of $500 million. The World Bank has since added an additional $450 million to the program, CM said.

CM said that of the new funding, $54.92 million has been earmarked for water, sanitation, and public health initiatives. The WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) project is expected to benefit 66,691 households across 1,000 villages.

The World Bank Managing Director praised the leadership and vision of the Sindh government and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to continued collaboration.

