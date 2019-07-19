UrduPoint.com
WB Delegation Visits MEPCO Training Centre

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:55 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ):A World Bank delegation visited the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) regional training centre, here on Friday.

Principal Regional Training Centre MEPCO Engineer Mian Qaiser Abbas, while giving briefing to the delegation, said that imparting training to the line staff was top priority.

He said that training about the latest technology was being imparted to save precious lives of the line staff and the staff was bound to ensure use of safety gadgets and taking precautionary measures before starting work in the field.

He said that services of the Rescue 1122 and Motorway police had also been sought at the centre for imparting training to the staff.

General Manager Technical MEPCO Engineer Abdul Aziz, along with the WB delegation, inspected the line staff training. The delegation promised more facilities to MEPCO regional training centre.

