WB Delegation Visits MEPCO Training Centre
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:55 PM
A World Bank delegation visited the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) regional training centre, here on Friday
Principal Regional Training Centre MEPCO Engineer Mian Qaiser Abbas, while giving briefing to the delegation, said that imparting training to the line staff was top priority.
He said that training about the latest technology was being imparted to save precious lives of the line staff and the staff was bound to ensure use of safety gadgets and taking precautionary measures before starting work in the field.
He said that services of the Rescue 1122 and Motorway police had also been sought at the centre for imparting training to the staff.
General Manager Technical MEPCO Engineer Abdul Aziz, along with the WB delegation, inspected the line staff training. The delegation promised more facilities to MEPCO regional training centre.