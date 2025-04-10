WB delegation visits Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A three-member delegation of World Bank, headed by its Regional Director for Infrastructure in South Asia Pankaj Gupta, visited under-construction 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.

WAPDA Chairman Engr. Lt. Gen. (Retd) Sajjad Ghani accompanied the delegation, according to WAPDA spokesman here Thursday.

The delegation had a detailed visit of several key sites and witnessed ongoing construction activities. These sites included raised intake, tunnel, penstock and power house.

Earlier, the Chairman welcoming the delegation, thanked World Bank for their support in harnessing the vital resources of water and hydropower in Pakistan. He expressed the hope that over a six-decade long partnership between World Bank and WAPDA would further strengthen in the days to come.

During the on-site briefing, the GM/PD Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project apprised the delegation that construction work on all seven key work fronts are progressing at a good pace. Highlighting the milestones achieved so far on the project, the delegation was briefed that excavations at raised intake shaft, penstock, power house and switch yard have been completed whereas concrete works at raised intake, power house, switch yard, tailrace culvert and canal are in progress.

Draft tubes of all three generating units have been installed. Likewise, installation of penstock pipes and electro-mechanical works at the switch yard are also in progress. Electricity generation from the Project is likely to commence in 2026.

Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is a component of green, clean and least-cost energy generation plan of WAPDA. World Bank is providing financial assistance amounting to USD 390 million for the Project. Under the 5th Extension, three generating units - 510 MW each - are being installed at Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam Project and to provide 1.347 billion units hydel electricity to the National Grid on the average every year. Installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will surge to 6418 MW after completion of Tarbela 5th Extension Project.