WB Director calls on Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said technical and financial assistance from World Bank would further strengthen its growth-oriented objective and developmental goals in different sectors of the Pakistan economy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said technical and financial assistance from World Bank would further strengthen its growth-oriented objective and developmental goals in different sectors of the Pakistan economy.

He said this while talking to Patchamuthu Illangovan, Country Director for the World Bank in Pakistan, who along with his team met the Adviser to apprise him of various ongoing and upcoming projects of the World Bank for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.Illangovan told the Adviser that the World Bank is committed to helping Pakistan in furthering the pace of institutional reforms already being undertaken by the government of Pakistan in differentsectors of the economy.