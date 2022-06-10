WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women empowerment

(@Abdulla99267510)

World Bank Country Head Najy Benhas holds meeting PM's aide for Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2022) The World Bank has expressed desire for cooperation with Pakistan in projects of women empowerment and improving waste management system.

The expression was made by World Bank Country Head Najy Benhassine during meeting with Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi in Islamabad today (Friday).

They also discussed public welfare schemes.