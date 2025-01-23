WB high-ranking team briefed on progress under DEEP

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) here on Thursday hosted a high-ranking delegation from the World Bank (WB), led by Martin Raiser, Vice President for the South Asia Region and Najy Benhassine, Country Director for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) here on Thursday hosted a high-ranking delegation from the World Bank (WB), led by Martin Raiser, Vice President for the South Asia Region and Najy Benhassine, Country Director for Pakistan.

The meeting centered around the discussion on the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), a key initiative designed to strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy and digital ID systems.

During the briefing, the NADRA officials presented the progress achieved so far under the DEEP initiative, which aims to promote financial inclusion and improve citizens’ access to government services through digital ID and services.

The World Bank team appreciated NADRA’s progress in implementing DEEP, while emphasizing the project’s critical role in supporting Pakistan’s digital transformation and economic development.