WB High-ranking Team Briefed On Progress Under DEEP
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM
The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) here on Thursday hosted a high-ranking delegation from the World Bank (WB), led by Martin Raiser, Vice President for the South Asia Region and Najy Benhassine, Country Director for Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) here on Thursday hosted a high-ranking delegation from the World Bank (WB), led by Martin Raiser, Vice President for the South Asia Region and Najy Benhassine, Country Director for Pakistan.
The meeting centered around the discussion on the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), a key initiative designed to strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy and digital ID systems.
During the briefing, the NADRA officials presented the progress achieved so far under the DEEP initiative, which aims to promote financial inclusion and improve citizens’ access to government services through digital ID and services.
The World Bank team appreciated NADRA’s progress in implementing DEEP, while emphasizing the project’s critical role in supporting Pakistan’s digital transformation and economic development.
Recent Stories
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off January 29 with 160 exhibitors
Asian Taekwondo Open C'ships 2025 kicks off from Feb 14
Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Sharjah
Safe City launches Virtual Blood Bank Donor Registration Campaign
Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier projects at Acres 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global innovation, inclusive growth wit ..
UAE champions global trade innovation at World Economic Forum in Davos
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.19 billion
Minister of Economy highlights investment potential in circular economy
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcemen ..
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi
ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Malaysia by 53 runs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asian Taekwondo Open C'ships 2025 kicks off from Feb 142 minutes ago
-
42nd MCM course officers call on Commissioner23 minutes ago
-
Food safety team seizes 1000kg dyed coriander seeds23 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns Indian atrocities, calls for global attention to Kashmir23 minutes ago
-
UoT organizes orientation sessions for newly enrolled students23 minutes ago
-
12 Nishtar Hospital Multan's doctors face action for violating non-practicing allowance rules33 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Kabaddi cup on Feb 533 minutes ago
-
Leghari seeks Sweden Green Fund assistance for the conversion of small vehicles into electric techno ..33 minutes ago
-
36 couples to tie the knot on Jan 25 under ‘Dhee-Rani’ programme33 minutes ago
-
IHC instructs jail authorities to ensure PTI founder's meetings as per rules33 minutes ago
-
DC inspects H-8 graveyard, orders upgradation33 minutes ago
-
Safe City launches Virtual Blood Bank Donor Registration Campaign2 minutes ago