WB Mission Visits Peshawar Museum, Sethi House
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 07:43 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The World Bank mission visited the lone Ghandara Art Peshawar Museum and the architectural wonder of Sethi House on Wednesday.
Secretary Archeology, Museums and Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Abdul Samad, welcomed and briefed the world mission.
He appreciated the World Bank's significant role in supporting archaeology, museums, and heritage preservation across Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He lauded the World Bank's role in contributing to the restoration and conservation of heritage sites in KP.
The participants, including the World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Ms. Bolormaa Amgaabazar, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development (P&D) Ikramullah, World Bank Senior Private Sector Development Specialist Ms.
Kiran Afzal, MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur who is focal person for foreign aid projects, Secretary P&D Adeel Shah, and Chief IDS P&D Ihtesham, greatly appreciated the remarkable efforts of the Directorate General of Archaeology and Museums, KP, in restoring these heritage sites and enhancing the cultural beauty of the region.
Dr Abdul Samad said that the building of the world's lone Ghandhara art Peshawar Museum has been preserved without compromising on its original architecture, attracting tourists from across the world.
APP/fam
