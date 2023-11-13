WB Mission vows to continue playing role in development of Pakistan

The World Bank would continue playing its role in the development of Pakistan and Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) is a step toward this direction to improve the living conditions of masses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The World Bank would continue playing its role in the development of Pakistan and Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) is a step toward this direction to improve the living conditions of masses.

The Bank was concerned to see the ground conditions of flood hit areas which necessitated this multi-sectoral project to restore the infrastructure and alleviate poverty in these flood devastated areas. The project is first of its kind with a multi-sectoral approach including irrigation, road network, drainage, drinking water and livelihood program for the locals affected by the floods.

These remarks were made by the Members of World Bank Mission during their visit to Gadap, District Malir, to review the pace of work on the construction of Lat-1 Dam to mitigate the effect of Urban flooding (Karachi), in future from rain caused floods. The project is funded by World Bank and is part of (SFERP) and implemented by the Irrigation Department, Govt of Sindh with a cost of Rs 1.

6 billion.

During the briefing, the team members were informed that Dam would also store water for irrigation as well as raise ground water level. The Water discharged from the dam would be 16570 cusecs, with a storage area of 56 acres and storage capacity of 364 acres feet. It would also have a drinking water facility for local population which is part of the project. That water stored would be contained to mitigate the effect of flood, as well as the water stored in the Dam would be used for irrigation purpose. It was informed that the construction work is 77% complete against a target of 62%, indicating that the project is ahead of time.

Members of the team appreciated the pace of work and the dedication of PIU officials working on the project. The meeting was attended by the representatives of various departments from Sindh and federal governments.