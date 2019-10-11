WB official, Commissioner discuss beautification of Karachi

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani and Visiting Representative of World Bank Ms Annie Gapihan discussed matters of the beautification of the city especially with reference to Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project (KNIP) assisted by the World Bank.

Ms Annie Gapihan met with the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani at the Commissioner Office here Friday, said a spokesman to the Commissioner.

Deputy Project Director KNIP Nazeer Memon, WB Social Development Specialist Sehar Attaullah, Urban Development Specialist KNIP Tariq Ahmed and other were also present.

Shallwani briefed her about various steps taken for the beautification of the city has said that city has three components/zones which include Down, Up and Old towns.

He said that many streets and chowks had been developed with traditional and historical ways to restore old glory of the city to enhance interests of the people into the city.

We had also set up a Museum with the support and cooperation of famous Architect Yasmin Laari and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy at Denso Hall, he added.

Shallwani said that besides small streets and footpaths will also planned to beautify and develop/improve to attract people with the community involvement and their ownership at local and jurisdiction level.

He said that we have to plan a pedestrian and walk able environment in the city.

Ms. Annie Gapihan has also assured full support and technical assistance on behalf of the WB for the project at every level.

She underlined the need of socio communication and target oriented goals for timely success of the project KNIP.

She offered full support to the government of Sindh in this regard.

Social development Specialist Sehar Attaullah has also recommend for GIS base system of the city to further improve and work to achieve the goals.

She underlined the close coordination and cooperation between both partners.

Deputy Project Director KNIP Nazeer Memon has also briefed the Commissioner Karachi about the so far progress of the KNI Project said that the project was aimed to enhance public spaces and improve city's capacity to transform Karachi into a more livable and inclusive mega city.

The Project will work for the development of Malir and Koarngi areas including design, furniture and lights with public space and mobility in selected neighborhoods.

