WB Specialist Visits PMRU

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:54 PM

WB Specialist visits PMRU

Senior Public Sector Specialist World Bank, Raymond Muhula Tuesday visited Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) and acquired briefing about working of the unit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):Senior Public Sector Specialist World Bank, Raymond Muhula Tuesday visited Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) and acquired briefing about working of the unit.

Deputy Coordinator PMRU, Aakif Khan informed the visiting guest that Pakistan Citizen Portal and other related applications have been implemented across the province and concerned field officers are regularly dispatching all the needed data to Chief Secretary through these apps.

He said that Pakistan Citizen Portal has been established in the whole country and is used by public to apprise government functionaries about their problems.

He said PMRU team is working round the clock to serve people through these applications besides making efforts for its update.

Raymond Muhula appreciated the endeavors of PMRU to introduce speed in service delivery and expedite working of government departments.

