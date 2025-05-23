Open Menu

WB Support Mission Reviews Progress Of SFERP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 07:55 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (P&D Component) has achieved substantial completion level of progress (92%) and all activities of Infrastructure Rehabilitation (Road works / Public Health Works and Institutional strengthening (Expansion of Emergency Rescue 1122 service in Sindh province) components are at final stage of completion. Handing over process will be initiated by the June/25.

This was disclosed in a meeting held here to have a detailed review of schemes completed by Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project, chaired by Mr. Bilal Khalid, team task leader of World Bank.

According to Media Advisor of the SFERP, in Road Rehabilitation section, out of 141 roads measuring 825 kilometers in 19 districts of Sindh, 130 roads have been completed and remaining are at final stage to be completed in few weeks. The rehabilitation of these roads would facilitate 5 million people promoting business activity and farm to market connectivity among the remote areas of Sindh.

While briefing the meeting, Project Director PIU mentioned that out of 133 water supply and drainage schemes, under phase-1, in districts of Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot and Shaheed Benazirabad , 80 schemes have been handed over to the concerned departments for operations and remaining are in the process of being handed over so as to make those fully operational.

The World Bank team was further informed that Under phase-2, out of 397 water supply and drainage schemes in districts of Jamshoro, Naushero Feroz, Dadu, Khairpur, Qambar Shahdad Kot and Jacobabad 209 schemes have been completed and remaining 188 schemes are under rehabilitation to be concluded soon.

It was highlighted during the meeting that intervention of emergency rescue service will provide coverage to the entire district. The 1122 emergency rescue district headquarters at districts of Thatta, Sujawal, Tharparkar , Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Ghotki have been completed and are in the process of being handed over to be functional in a short time. The 1122 DHQs at districts of Sanghar, Matiari, Khairpur, Naushero Feroz and Umarkot are closer to completion in a few weeks’ time.

The meeting was further informed that all satellite stations at M-9, N-5 and N-55 have been completed to provide service to public in cases of all kinds of emergencies on these roads.

Aslam Leghari, project director and other senior officials of Project officials attended the review meeting in addition to the World Bank team.

