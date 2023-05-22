WB team reviews construction work of Rescue 1122 building in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):The World Bank's team visited the under-construction building of Rescue 1122 here on Monday and inspected progress of the work underway on the project funded by it.

A five-member team along with officers of Rescue 1122 reviewed the construction work of the project worth Rs 47.5 million and expressed pleasure over its progress.

The In-charge Rescue 1122 Aslam Leghari in his briefing told that construction work of the building will be completed before December 2023.

Rescue 1122 has already started emergency services in Hyderabad and it would provide its services more efficiently after the completion of its building, he said and added that Rescue 1122 office was being constructed over 770 yards area in a covered area of 5,900 Sq.

feet.

In case of an emergency situation in Hyderabad, Rescue 1122 would immediately respond and provide transport and medical aid to the victims before arriving at the nearby hospital, Leghari maintained.

In Sindh, apart from Karachi, the Rescue 1122 service is available in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah (Shaheed Benazirabad) and it is a swift action service for the people who need help, the World Bank team was informed.

The Rescue 1122 building is situated in the main 'Thandi Sarak' area near Niaz Stadium from where vehicles can be moved easily to any part of the City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and other areas of the district to provide help to the victims of any emergency situation.