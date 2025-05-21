WB Team Visits Mirpurkhas To Inspect Under Construction Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM
The Task Leader of the World Bank (WB) team for Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (P&DD Component) Bilal Khalid on Wednesday visited Mirpurkhas and inspected the under construction Jhudo-Nabisar road bridge and other projects
According to press release issued here, WB team leader Bilal Khalid said that objective of undertaking development activities in rural areas by the Bank is to alleviate poverty in less developed areas of Pakistan and World Bank would continue to achieve this objective by upgrading infrastructure in these areas for better living conditions of people at large.
He said that the construction of this bridge would facilitate local communities in restoring connectivity and promoting economic activity among the people of MirpurKhas, UmarKot districts and other connected areas.
The under construction Jhudo-Nabisar road bridge is 68 Meters long and 8 Meters wide which would help connect a population of 0.3 million. The bridge has been designed keeping in view the future flood level as the existing bridge submerged in the previous flood.
The Bank Team also visited Muhammad Khan Lashari water supply scheme in Mirpurkhas and was informed that this rehabilitated scheme would provide clean and uninterrupted water supply to 400 households with a population of 3500 people.
The water supply from this scheme was stopped due to rains and people of area were forced to consume contaminated water from other sources causing health issues. The storage capacity of 2 water ponds is 0.6 million gallons of water. In addition, a hypochlorinator has been installed at the premises to insure clean drinking water.
Satellite station at Tandojam was also visited by the Team on last leg of tour on the same day which has been established to deal with emergencies faced by locals relating to road accidents, fire and water. Bilal Khalid expressed the hope that satellite station would help people in saving precious lives in cases of emergency.
The project director Aslam Leghari, Abdul Waheed Mangi and other senior officials accompanied the world bank team during the site visits.
