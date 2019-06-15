WB to assist KP government in reviving health, education sectors

World Bank to start program for revamping primary education and primary health care in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra alongwith Minister for Health Dr.

Hasham Inamullah Khan met with the delegation of World Bank led by Human Development Program Leader Cristina Isabel Panasco Santos here at Peshawar.Both the Ministers briefed the World Bank delegation about the PTI Government's priority for mainstreaming newly merged tribal districts and uplift of other marginalized areas where the Bank could play a key role.

Preparation of World Bank supported program to revamp primary education and primary health care in the province was discussed in detail.

The program will focus on the implementation of maximum health care packages in Basic Health Unit (BHU) and minimum quality standard packages in primary schools.

Meeting was told that the World Bank packages are aimed at improving quality of basic health and education services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra appreciated the contribution of the World bank in socio-economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The meeting was also attended by Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education Arshad Khan and chief Health Sector Reforms Unit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.

Shahid Younas.