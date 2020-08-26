UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WB To Provide $ 450 Mln For Development Of KP Energy Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:51 PM

WB to provide $ 450 mln for development of KP energy sector

World Bank (WB) agreed to provide financial assistance of $ 450 million for initiating two hydel power projects in Swat that would generate 254 megawatt electricity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ):World Bank (WB) agreed to provide financial assistance of $ 450 million for initiating two hydel power projects in Swat that would generate 254 megawatt electricity.

It was said in a high level meeting attended by Senior Energy Specialist of World Bank, Muhammad Saqib, CM adviser on Energy, Himayat Ullah Khan, Secretary Energy, Muhammad Zubair, Chief Executive PEDO, Naeem Khan, Project Director Gabral Power Project, Syed Aziz Ahmad and concerned officials, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The meeting was told that World Bank in collaboration with International Development Association and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development prepared a financial package of Rs.

786 million dollars under Hydro and Renewable Energy Development Program for KP.

The package include construction of 88 MW Gabral Kalam Hydro Power Project and 157 MW Madayan Hydro Power Project, feasibility and design of new solar and hydel power projects.

The meeting after thorough discussion agreed on financial assistance of Rs. 450 million dollars for the program and said that final approval would be taken in the next meeting of WB Board of Directors.

Speaking on the occasion, CM adviser termed financial assistance from world financial institutions a good omen and said that it would not only strengthen provincial economy but would also help new employment opportunities.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Electricity Swat Bank From 786 Investment Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

8 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

8 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

26 minutes ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

8 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road accidents

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.