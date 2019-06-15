UrduPoint.com
WB To Start Program For KP Primary Health, Education

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 11:38 AM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra along with Minister for Health Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan held a meeting with the delegation of World Bank led by Human Development Program Leader Ms. Cristina Isabel Panasco Santos here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra along with Minister for Health Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan held a meeting with the delegation of World Bank led by Human Development Program Leader Ms. Cristina Isabel Panasco Santos here on Friday.

Both the ministers briefed the World Bank delegation about the PTI government's priority for mainstreaming newly merged tribal districts and uplift of other marginalized areas where the bank could play a key role.

Preparation of World Bank supported program to revamp primary education and primary health care in the province was also discussed in detail.

The program will focus on the implementation of maximum health care packages in Basic Health Unit (BHU) and minimum quality standard packages in primary schools.

The meeting was told that the World Bank packages are aimed at improving quality of basic health and education services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra appreciated the contribution of the World Bank in socio-economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Finance, Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education Arshad Khan and Chief Health Sector Reforms Unit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahid Younas.

