WB village civic facility programme reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Punjab Local Governments Minister Zeeshan Rafique has directed to speed up the work on providing municipal services in 200 selected villages of sixteen tehsils with the support of the World Bank, saying that life standards will improve in the backward areas with provision of quality facilities.

During his maiden visit to the Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC), he welcomed the fact that the provision of rural municipal services has been planned keeping in mind the needs of the expected population till 2048. “In the first phase, clean water, sanitation and other model facilities will be provided in 200 villages of Punjab and I will request Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to expand the scope of this program”, he pledged.

On this occasion, PRMSC Chief Executive Officer Asadullah briefed the provincial minister regarding the company's affairs and future schemes.

Minister for Local Governments Zeeshan Rafique, while directing the issuance of contracts for development works through ‘E-tendering’, said that ‘E-tendering’ will not only ensure transparency in the projects but stakeholders will also be facilitated.

He said that solarization of tubewells and other machinery will also be done under the rural development program. “This process will reduce electricity consumption and utility bills as well”, he noted.

During the briefing, it was informed that the sanitation water will be treated and provided for agriculture purposes under the project. Similarly, the local garbage will be first segregated and then it will be disposed of in a scientific manner. The provincial minister directed the PRMSC to set up waste segregation points at the tehsil level and also directed that a survey be conducted in the respective villages to determine the per capita rate of solid waste. Appreciating the merits of the program, he vowed that villages should not be left behind in provision of civic facilities.