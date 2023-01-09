WB working with partners on flood rehabilitation in Pakistan: Official

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):WB Vice President for the South Asia Region Martin Raiser on Monday said the World Bank was working with its development partners on flood rehabilitation in Pakistan.

"The World Bank will help Pakistan in every way in post-flood rehabilitation," he said while addressing the International Conference on 'Climate Resilient Pakistan'.

Martin Raiser said it was a huge disaster as he had visited the flood-affected Sindh province to have a first hand account. The WB was working together with its partners Asian Development Bank, European Union, and other institutions (for rehabilitation), he added.

He appreciated the rehabilitation and reconstruction planning of the Government of Pakistan. "The federal and provincial institutions in Pakistan are doing good in rehabilitation." He said together with the Government of Pakistan, the World Bank wanted rehabilitation in a long partnership.

There was full resilience in the government and the nation of Pakistan for the massive reconstruction, he said, adding and short, medium and long-term strategy was needed for that, which Pakistan was following with its development partner.

He said the World Bank launched the Environment Situation Report in Pakistan, which was a good document for improving the environmental situation in the future.

He said the flood in Pakistan was a major disaster that had severely affected its economy, which would require macroeconomic and structural reform.

The WB official said as the global energy crisis had also affected the economy of the world and countries, fiscal and structural reforms were necessary in Pakistan to improve its economic situation.

He said Pakistan had full potential to deal with the natural disaster as it had proved it in its 75-year history. He was optimistic that the country would soon be on the path of inclusive and sustainable development.