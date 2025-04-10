WB’s High Level Delegation Calls On Awais Leghari
A high-level delegation of World Bank (WB), led by Regional Director for Infrastructure Mr Pankaj Gupta, World Bank called on Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari here Thursday
The discussion focused on ongoing reforms in Pakistan's energy sector, privatization efforts and opportunities for long-term collaboration, said a press release issued here.
Welcoming the delegation, the Minister expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its longstanding support in the energy sector. He highlighted the challenges Pakistan faces in its energy infrastructure. The minister said that the government is actively promoting public-private partnerships to better harness investment and technical expertise.
He said that we are currently at a critical stage in the privatization of distribution companies. “Our aim is to meet the energy needs of future generations in a cost-effective and sustainable manner,” he said.
He said when the incumbent government assumed office, electricity pricing was a major concern. On the Prime Minister's directive, a well-considered strategy was implemented to reduce dependence on furnace oil and imported fuels.
Grid stability and improved performance of distribution companies have been set as top priorities. Additionally, the government is revisiting net metering and solar energy policies to align with current needs, he said.
Pankaj Gupta shared that his engagement with Pakistan’s energy sector dates back to 1995.
He emphasized that energy remains one of the World Bank’s top priorities and noted Pakistan’s remarkable potential for renewable hydropower, particularly through the Indus River system.
He said that we have had successful partnerships on projects such as Ghazi Barotha and Tarbela, and we are committed to continue this collaboration. He added that the World Bank seeks to develop a comprehensive, long-term plan with Pakistan’s power sector, enabling alignment with the Bank’s ten-year strategic framework for the country.
Mr Gupta stressed the importance of utilizing models like the Integrated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) and Integrated Energy Planning (IEP) to accurately forecast demand and resource availability.
He said that selecting the right projects, locating them appropriately, and maintaining affordability are essential elements. We support involving NTDC in the planning process and believe the transmission system should remain in the public sector until it is fully prepared for privatization, he said.
He also expressed confidence that the 40-year partnership between Pakistan and the World Bank will be further strengthened particularly in the transmission sector. During the meeting, both sides agreed to jointly develop a long-term partnership plan with NTDC to advance reforms and attract sustainable investment in Pakistan's energy sector.
