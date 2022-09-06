Wing Commander (WC) Shahbaz Ranger Larkana laid floral wreaths at the grave of Shaheed Major Mujahid Ali Mirani, who embraced martyrdom in NATO helicopters' firing at Pakistani Post in Mohmand Agency, and offered fateha, at Naudero town of Larkana, in connection of Defence day, here on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Wing Commander (WC) Shahbaz Ranger Larkana laid floral wreaths at the grave of Shaheed Major Mujahid Ali Mirani, who embraced martyrdom in NATO helicopters' firing at Pakistani Post in Mohmand Agency, and offered fateha, at Naudero town of Larkana, in connection of Defence day, here on Tuesday.

Wing Commander Shahbaz Ranger Larkana presented salute to the Shaheed Major Mujahid Mirani.

On the occasion, he paid tributes to the martyr who sacrificed his life for the country.

The mother and brothers of Shaheed Major were also present on the occasion.