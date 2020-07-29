WCB devises cleanliness plan for Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Walton Cantonment board (WCB) has devised a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha to keep the residential areas clean from animal waste.

According to a notification issued by the WCB Chief Executive Syed Irfan Rizvi here on Wednesday, the cantonment has been divided in to seven sectors for better arrangements of cleanliness.

The sector-1A will consist of Defense Housing Authority (DHA) phase 1 and 2 whereas Khalid Mehmood will be the sector Incharge, the sector-1B will consist of DHA phase 3 and 4 and sanitary inspector Khalid Mehmood will also supervise this sector.

The areas of Nishat Colony, Maryum Colony, kallar Colony and Askari Apartments Kalma Chowk have been kept in sector-2 and Sanitary inspector Asif Mehmood Chohan will be the sector Incharge of this area.

The sector-3 will cover the areas of Cavalry Ground, Sheraz Villas, Zaman Colony and islam Nagar while Sanitary inspector Syed Arsalan Hussain will be the sector Incharge.

Areas of RA Bazar, Baidian Road, Bhatta Chowk, Alfalah Town, Cantt veiw and Sadat Town will be included in Sector-4 and sanitary inspector Asif Mehmood Chohan will be the sector Incharge.

The sector-5 will cover the areas of Walton Road, Super Town, Iqbal Park, Eden Cottage, Koray Pind, Peer Colony, Qadri Colony, Model Colony, Alnoor Town and Farooq Colony under the supervision of sanitary inspector M Khalid.

The areas of Walton Road, Madina Colony, Ghausia Colony, Shaheen Colony, Gulbahar Colony and Sultan Park have been kept under Sector-6 and sanitary inspector Syed Arsalan Hussain Rizvi will be the sector Incharge.

The sector-7A will consist of Qainchi Amarsadhu and sanitary inspector Khalid Mehmood will be the sector Incharge while sector-7B will cover the areas of Chungi Amarsadhu and sanitary inspector Khalid Mehmood will be the sector Incharge.

In case of any emergency or for information and complaints, the citizens may contact 042-99220406.