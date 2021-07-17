WCB devises cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Walton Cantonment board (WCB) has made special arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness in the area on Eid-ul-Azha.

WCB Additional Chief Executive M Waris Bhatti told APP on Saturday that the area had been divided into seven sectors where 338 vehicles would work for sanitation and cleanliness during the Eid days.

He said that a campaign of distribution of 50,000 biodegradable sanitation bags had been launched and these bags were being given to the citizens so that they could properly dispose off garbage and leftovers of the sacrificial animals.

He said that the WCB was also establishing 13 complaint centres in the area to facilitate citizens besides establishment of a main complaint centre and control room at the WCB headquarters. The citizens can launch their complaints through telephone number 042-99220406. WCB CEO Syed Irfan Rizvi and the Additional CEO themselves would monitor the cleanliness campaign during Eid days.