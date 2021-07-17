UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WCB Devises Cleanliness Plan For Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

WCB devises cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Walton Cantonment board (WCB) has made special arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness in the area on Eid-ul-Azha.

WCB Additional Chief Executive M Waris Bhatti told APP on Saturday that the area had been divided into seven sectors where 338 vehicles would work for sanitation and cleanliness during the Eid days.

He said that a campaign of distribution of 50,000 biodegradable sanitation bags had been launched and these bags were being given to the citizens so that they could properly dispose off garbage and leftovers of the sacrificial animals.

He said that the WCB was also establishing 13 complaint centres in the area to facilitate citizens besides establishment of a main complaint centre and control room at the WCB headquarters. The citizens can launch their complaints through telephone number 042-99220406. WCB CEO Syed Irfan Rizvi and the Additional CEO themselves would monitor the cleanliness campaign during Eid days.

Related Topics

Vehicles

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Dubai Academic Hea ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler issues two resolutions restructuring RAK ..

26 minutes ago

On directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Dhafra Fest ..

26 minutes ago

Aptma, Bukhara governor sign MoU for textile compl ..

1 hour ago

78,028 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

UVAS arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.