WCB Finalises Sanitary Arrangements For Eidul Azha

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Walton Cantonment board (WCB) has completed preparations to ensure cleanliness during the upcoming Eidul Azha in the Cantt area.

These measures were confirmed during a meeting, chaired by WCB Chief Executive Officer Sibtain Raza on Thursday.

Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) Waris Bhatti detailed the plans to the media, highlighting that 13 complaint centers have been established across 10 wards. "We are distributing 115,000 biodegradable bags to manage animal waste efficiently," he stated.

"A workforce of 2,000 sanitary workers, along with 363 waste-collecting vehicles, two PHOs, four inspectors, six supervisors, and 22 mates, will operate round the clock throughout the Eid days."

Additionally, 3,500-kg lime powder will be distributed to areas designated for animal sacrifices to control pollution effectively. A dedicated helpline, 042 99220406, will be operational 24/7 during Eid to assist residents.

The WCB officials urge residents to cooperate by following the guidelines and avoiding improper disposal of sacrificial waste.

