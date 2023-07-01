Open Menu

WCB Lifts 7900-ton Waste During Eid Days

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2023 | 01:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The Walton Cantt board (WCB) lifted 7900-ton waste of sacrificial animals from the cantonment area during Eidul Azha days.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Chief Sanitary Inspector WCB Waris Bhatti said that, the WCB had made the best sanitation arrangements in cantonment area and disposed of waste of sacrificial animals at landfill site of Mehmood Booti.

The statement said 1,750 sanitary workers and 367 vehicles were deployed in 10 wards and 13 camps were set up by the Board for sanitary activities.

The WCB sprinkled 1.5-ton lime at filth depots and a total of 115,000 bio-degradable bags were provided to the WCB for removal of sacrificial animals waste.

The dwellers extended gratitude to the WCB for making the best sanitation arrangements in cantonment area. Shahtaj Welfare Society members including Khalid Pervaiz and Zahid Chaudhry appealed to the WCB chief executive officers to award commendatory certificates to the sanitation staff over their excellent work.

