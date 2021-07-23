WCB successfully concludes sanitary operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Walton Cantonment board (WCB) made a successful Eidul Azha cleanliness and sanitation operation in the area during three days.

According to the WCB sources on Friday, the Walton Cantonment had been divided into seven sectors for better cleanliness and sanitation operation in which five sanitary inspectors, eight sanitary supervisors, 12 sanitary mates, 1270 sanitary workers and 338 special vehicles took part in the operation.

The WCB set up a control room at its office whereas 12 complaint centres were made to resolve the public issues.

The WCB distributed about 100,000 biodegradable plastic bags among the people so that they could properly dispose off garbage and leftovers of the sacrificial animals.

Station Commander Brigadier Sajid Muzaffer and WCB CEO Syed Irfan Ali Rizvi visited the entire operational area.

The WCB spokesperson informed that 3978 tons of garbage was disposed off on the first day of the Eid, 3016 tons on the second day while 1500 tons of garbage was disposed off on the third day.