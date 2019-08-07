WCB to distribute 50,000 plastic bags on Eid

The Walton Cantt Board (WCB) has finalised arrangements to ensure cleanliness during Eid days in cantt area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Walton Cantt board (WCB) has finalised arrangements to ensure cleanliness during Eid days in cantt area.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, WCB Chief Sanitary Inspector Asif Mehmood Bhatti said 50,000 shopping bags would be distributed among residences of WCB for collection of waste of slaughtered animals.

"The WCB will also distribute large shopping bags door-to-door to enable people to put offals in them," he said.

The residents can contact main complaint centre of the WCB at 042-99220406 and cell number 0306-2020005. The WCB will also provide water tanks where collective sacrifices of animals will be performed, he said.

He said the WCB would depute 1,187 sanitary staff which will perform duty from 8am to 8pm during three days of Eidul Azha.

As many as 158 vehicles, including dumpers, loaders and pick-ups, had been provided to the sanitary staff.

He said that sectors 1 ,2 consisted of Masjid Chowk DHA-T, Commercial Market. Complaint cell of sector no 2-4, Y block and TT bloc, had been set up at College Road Nishat Colony, opposite Shezan backery.

The sector 5 will consist of Battian Chowk, Nishat Colony, Cavelary ground its complaint centre has been set up near Khalid masjid. Main complaint cell has been set up at 27 number stop near disposal pump Walton road.

Sector 6 complaint Cell has been set up near Madina Milk Shop. Sector No 7 has been set up at Bhatti Plaza, Chungi Amer Sidhu Bhatti Plaza, Asif Mehmood Bhatti.