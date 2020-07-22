UrduPoint.com
WCC, AKF Holds Corona Antibody Testing Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

WCC, AKF holds corona antibody testing camp

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce (WCC) and Al Khidmat Foundation (AKF ) Wednesday held a corona antibody testing camp here.

A large number of women and workers of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce turned up and conducted corona anti body test. Tests were conducted by a medical team of Al Khidmnt Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, WCC President Rukhsana Nadir expressed gratitude to Al Khidmat Foundation for its endeavors to control spread of corona virus. He said that women folk were being facilitated by the chamber during pandemic, adding we praise women entrepreneurs for their endurance and courage during the crises that has almost affected each and every sector of society.

Former Vice President Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Saeeda Bano also attended the camp.

More Stories From Pakistan

