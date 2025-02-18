WCCA Calls For Establishing Warehouses Abroad To Enhance Global Trade, Logistics
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Patron-in-Chief of the Warehouses Construction Consultants Association (WCCA) Punjab Chapter, Muhammad Farhan Munir, emphasized the urgent need to establish warehouses in other countries to enhance global trade, supply chain optimization, regional distribution, cross-border logistics, inventory management, and risk mitigation.
Speaking to a delegation of industrialists led by Zia Ur Rehman from South Punjab, Multan, here on Tuesday, Farhan Munir highlighted the crucial role of warehouses in international trade and logistics. He stated that strategically located warehouses enable businesses to expand their market reach, streamline operations, and effectively cater to international demand.
He further explained that warehouses in different countries allow companies to reduce transportation costs, improve order fulfillment times, and enhance competitiveness by positioning inventory closer to end consumers. Such facilities also simplify cross-border trade by providing secure storage for imported and exported goods, facilitating customs processes, inspections, documentation, and regulatory compliance.
Warehouses near ports and border crossings play a pivotal role in ensuring smooth trade flows.
Farhan Munir also stressed that having multiple warehouse locations minimizes disruptions caused by natural disasters, political instability, or transportation challenges. These warehouses provide a safety net, allowing for the redistribution of inventory and ensuring business continuity.
He pointed out that modern warehouses offer value-added services such as packaging, labeling, kitting, and product customization. These services help businesses tailor products to specific market needs, optimize packaging for shipping efficiency, and enhance the overall customer experience.
He reiterated that investing in international warehouses is essential for businesses looking to thrive in the global economy and compete effectively in international markets.
