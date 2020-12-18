UrduPoint.com
WCCI Demands Arrest Of Culprit Involved In Attack On Polio Worker

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

WCCI demands arrest of culprit involved in attack on polio worker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) President Miss Rabeel Riaz and Leader of WCCI, Miss Fitrat Ilyas Bilour have strong condemned the attack on Senior Member of WCCI and Polio Officer, Shama Sajjad while performing duty at Ganj areas of Peshawar city.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, both the office bearers of WCCI have demanded of provincial government and KP IGP to forthwith arrest the culprit involved in this attack.

They said due to prevailing wave of COVID-19, female enterprenureship is already in slump and such kind of incidents will further cause destabilization in business.

They demanded protection for working women so that female could freely work and contribute in progress of country's economy.

