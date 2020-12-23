UrduPoint.com
WCCI Holds Meeting To Discuss Problems Of Beauty Parlour Owners

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar Wednesday hold a meeting to discuss problems of beauty parlours owners and implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures.

The meeting was chaired by President WCCI, Rabail Riaz and attended by its members including Aneela Khahid, Shahida Mazhar and Saima Amjad.

Addressing the meeting Rabail Riaz said that meeting has been convened to discuss problems of beauty parlor owners and devise a strategy to minimize affect of coronavirus on their business.

She also suggested that beauty parlour owners should make arrangements for providing customers home service adding it would decrease the impact of pandemic on their business.

She said that women chamber was not oblivious to the problems of beauticians and their concerned would be conveyed to authorities for resolution. He said that government would also be contacted for giving concession to beauty parlour owners in electricity and rent.

She also urged women to follow coronavirus preventive measures and follow directives of government to control the spread of COVID-19.

