WCC&I Mardan Distributes Relief Packages Among Over 300 Flood Affected Families

Published September 04, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCC&I) Mardan set a remarkable example of humanity and service by extending support to the flood-affected families of Swat.

Under the leadership of Chamber founder Ambreen Khan Hoti, President Zahida Iftikhar, and member Kanwal Saeed, relief packages were distributed among affected families in various areas of Mingora, including Landikas, Bangladesh, Murghazar Town, and other nearby localities.

Through this humanitarian initiative, more than 300 families were provided with food items and essential household supplies to help them meet their basic needs during this difficult time.

Speaking at the occasion, founder Ambreen Khan Hoti said that the Women Chamber always prioritizes public service.

She assured that flood victims would not be left alone and that every possible measure for their support and rehabilitation would continue.

Expressing gratitude to the philanthropists, she added that their contributions made this noble cause possible.

Furthermore, Ambreen Khan Hoti announced that with the help of donors, practical steps for the rehabilitation of the affected areas would be taken very soon.

President Zahida Iftikhar reaffirmed her commitment, stating that the women members and volunteers of the Chamber would actively participate not only in relief efforts but also in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the affected areas.

The local people and victims highly praised the humanitarian efforts of the WCC&I Mardan, calling it not only a source of support for them but also a shining example of women-led community service.

