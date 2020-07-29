UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WCCI, PAF, TEVTA Hold Meeting, Discuss Activities Of Center

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:44 AM

WCCI, PAF, TEVTA hold meeting, discuss activities of center

The meeting of Management Committee of Flying Officer Maryam Mukhtiar Shaheed Vocational Training Center PAF Badhaber Institute held here on Tuesday to discuss activities of the center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The meeting of Management Committee of Flying Officer Maryam Mukhtiar Shaheed Vocational Training Center PAF Badhaber Institute held here on Tuesday to discuss activities of the center.

The meeting was jointly organized by Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI), Pakistan Air Force, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education Vocational Training Authority.

Several issues including activities of the centre were discussed in detail, while the training material prepared by female students and earnings to be used for the welfare of the institution.

President WCCI Rukhsana Nadir said that the Chamber has agreed to sign an agreement with the organization in the near future and establish relations with other institutions and industries on educational and training grounds.

The participants in the meeting paid homage to the principal of the institution for providing free of cost and quality education and training to needy students of the institution.

The meeting was presided over by President Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Rukhsana Nadir while MPA Rabia Basri,Chairperson of the Committee Nasreen Khan, Nabila Afridi of SMEDA, Principal Women University Swabi Bashara Mahmood, Principal of the Center Dardana Farooq, and Senior Instructor Tabassum Feroz were also participated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Education Swabi Chamber Women Commerce Afridi Agreement Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

4 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

4 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

4 hours ago

UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s l ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.