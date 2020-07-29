WCCI, PAF, TEVTA hold meeting, discuss activities of center

The meeting of Management Committee of Flying Officer Maryam Mukhtiar Shaheed Vocational Training Center PAF Badhaber Institute held here on Tuesday to discuss activities of the center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The meeting of Management Committee of Flying Officer Maryam Mukhtiar Shaheed Vocational Training Center PAF Badhaber Institute held here on Tuesday to discuss activities of the center.

The meeting was jointly organized by Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI), Pakistan Air Force, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education Vocational Training Authority.

Several issues including activities of the centre were discussed in detail, while the training material prepared by female students and earnings to be used for the welfare of the institution.

President WCCI Rukhsana Nadir said that the Chamber has agreed to sign an agreement with the organization in the near future and establish relations with other institutions and industries on educational and training grounds.

The participants in the meeting paid homage to the principal of the institution for providing free of cost and quality education and training to needy students of the institution.

The meeting was presided over by President Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Rukhsana Nadir while MPA Rabia Basri,Chairperson of the Committee Nasreen Khan, Nabila Afridi of SMEDA, Principal Women University Swabi Bashara Mahmood, Principal of the Center Dardana Farooq, and Senior Instructor Tabassum Feroz were also participated.