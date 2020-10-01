WCCI South Celebrates Its Fifth Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Karachi South held its 4th Annual General Meeting and fifth anniversary celebrations here at a local hotel.
The event started with a welcome speech by the host of the evening Bissma Bader, said a communiqu here on Thursday.
The chief guest of the programme was Shehnaz Wazir Ali.
The newly sworn-in president, Shanaz Ramzi spoke and shared her plans for her tenure as president. Chief executive Hina Mansab Khan also spoke of the WCCI Karachi South journey over last five years.