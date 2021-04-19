UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WCCI To Organize Women Handicraft Show Next Month

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

WCCI to organize women handicraft show next month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar Monday decided to organise a women handicraft show next month.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by WCCI President Rabail Riaz here at the chamber house which was attended by WCCI senior vice president Naseem Akhtar, vice president and MPA Rabia Basri, executive members Anila Khalid, Shahida Mazhar, others members Zaneera Ijaz, Benazir Sheikh, Farakh Naz, Aasia Alam, Ghazala, Zaara Imtiaz, Saima Amjad, Shaida Shaheen, Shabana Abdullah, Safina Naz, Azra Noreen and Shaista Afridi.

The meeting discussed the initiative pertaining to economic development and empowerment of businesswomen.

In order to promote handmade products of businesswomen, the meeting decided to organize a women handicraft show in last week of May, which will also feature a fashion and student's talent awards show.

During the meeting, the members gave full authority to WCCI President Rabail Riaz to form committees regarding the upcoming trade fair.

Rabail Riaz, while speaking on the occasion, said the women were contributing a lot in economic development of the country.

She, however, emphasized that it was a dire need of the hour to provide ample opportunities to women to perform their abilities and skills in an efficient manner.

She added that the organizing of a women trade fair/fashion show was part of the WCCI efforts in this regard. She said if the women could provide avenues to demonstrate their abilities so they will continue to contribute their share in the national economy.

Related Topics

Peshawar Student Chamber May Women Commerce Afridi Industry Share

Recent Stories

Special Russian Plane Lands in Prague as 18 Expell ..

16 minutes ago

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke dies following fall

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

21 minutes ago

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant resp ..

16 minutes ago

Chief Minister discusses relief packages, cleanlin ..

25 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Country's Special ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.