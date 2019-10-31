UrduPoint.com
WCCI To Start Skill Programs For Women Affected By Domestic Violence

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Senior Vice President, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former provincial minister, Asia Jahangir Thursday said that skill teaching programmes would be started for women coming to shelter homes due to domestic violence.

She was talking at a seminar arranged by Noor Education Trust for women affected by domestic violence. Saeeda Khattak, Erum Zia of Noor Education Trust and Senior Member Women Chamber Aneela Khalid and trainee teachers were present on the occasion.

Asai Jahangir said there was a need of proper implementation of laws enacted against violence on women to safeguard the lives and rights of women. She said the matter of concern was that domestic violence was not considered as crime and considered as a mutual matter between families which further promote this trend.

She said the Women Chamber was making efforts to provide a respectable place in society to women coming to shelter homes after domestic violence or any other reason. Women and men have equal rights she said and added women should focus on skill training besides obtaining education.

She added that Women Chamber would continue to work for making institutions like 'Mera Ghar' more effective and beneficial for women affected by domestic violence and will start training programmes for them so that they could get jobs in different disciplines.

