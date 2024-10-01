Open Menu

WCCI Vows To Strive For Solutions Of Marginalized Women Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM

WCCI vows to strive for solutions of marginalized women problems

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) office bearers vowed

on Tuesday that they would continue to strive for the solution of problems

faced by marginalized women in society.

Chief Patron of the Multan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry,

Begum Farakh Mukhtar, President Farah Saqib, and former president Mehnaz

Amir Sheikh speaking on annual general body urged new members to work

diligently and identify issues so that they could collectively contribute to finding

solutions to their problems.

General Secretary Syed Altaf Agha highlighted the performance of the past

two years and introduced the new executive committee members: new President

Farah Saqib, Senior Vice President Nadia Waseem, and Vice President Shehnaz

Nasir.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Saadia Ali, Falza Mumtaz, Sameena

Waqas, Mursalah Batool, Qurra Aain, Nosheela Naeem, Taiba Asif, Ayesha

Yasmeen, Khalida Javed, Shehzana Asif, Rabia Tariq Awan, Asma Arsalan, and

Alina Gilani from TDAP Multan.

The women leaders further stated that to overcome rising inflation and economic

instability, women could improve their families' livelihoods through skills like sewing

and embroidery.

Related Topics

Multan Farah Chamber Women Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

10 minutes ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

46 minutes ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

58 minutes ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

3 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

3 hours ago
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

3 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

4 hours ago
 Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan