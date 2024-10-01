WCCI Vows To Strive For Solutions Of Marginalized Women Problems
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) office bearers vowed
on Tuesday that they would continue to strive for the solution of problems
faced by marginalized women in society.
Chief Patron of the Multan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry,
Begum Farakh Mukhtar, President Farah Saqib, and former president Mehnaz
Amir Sheikh speaking on annual general body urged new members to work
diligently and identify issues so that they could collectively contribute to finding
solutions to their problems.
General Secretary Syed Altaf Agha highlighted the performance of the past
two years and introduced the new executive committee members: new President
Farah Saqib, Senior Vice President Nadia Waseem, and Vice President Shehnaz
Nasir.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Saadia Ali, Falza Mumtaz, Sameena
Waqas, Mursalah Batool, Qurra Aain, Nosheela Naeem, Taiba Asif, Ayesha
Yasmeen, Khalida Javed, Shehzana Asif, Rabia Tariq Awan, Asma Arsalan, and
Alina Gilani from TDAP Multan.
The women leaders further stated that to overcome rising inflation and economic
instability, women could improve their families' livelihoods through skills like sewing
and embroidery.
