WCCI vows to strive for solutions of marginalized women problems

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) office bearers vowed

on Tuesday that they would continue to strive for the solution of problems

faced by marginalized women in society.

Chief Patron of the Multan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry,

Begum Farakh Mukhtar, President Farah Saqib, and former president Mehnaz

Amir Sheikh speaking on annual general body urged new members to work

diligently and identify issues so that they could collectively contribute to finding

solutions to their problems.

General Secretary Syed Altaf Agha highlighted the performance of the past

two years and introduced the new executive committee members: new President

Farah Saqib, Senior Vice President Nadia Waseem, and Vice President Shehnaz

Nasir.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Saadia Ali, Falza Mumtaz, Sameena

Waqas, Mursalah Batool, Qurra Aain, Nosheela Naeem, Taiba Asif, Ayesha

Yasmeen, Khalida Javed, Shehzana Asif, Rabia Tariq Awan, Asma Arsalan, and

Alina Gilani from TDAP Multan.

The women leaders further stated that to overcome rising inflation and economic

instability, women could improve their families' livelihoods through skills like sewing

and embroidery.