WCCIM annual blue fair exhibition to be held in Feb

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The annual blue fair exhibition organised by Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Multan (WCCIM) would be held in February 2024.

WCCIM meeting led by president Mrs Mehnaz Amir was held in which Vice President Samina Waqar, Executive Committee members Mrs. Naseem Rahim, Ambreen Abbas Khan, Fareeha Munir and others participated

It was decided to organize the annual two-day Blue Fair at the Railway Officers Club and women entrepreneurs could introduce their manufactured products and set up stalls and display their products.

WCCIM president said that the chamber was taking steps for the promotion of women entrepreneurs in the region.

She stated that no musical or other colourful event would be organised in the exhibition to express solidarity with the Palestine.

She urged the people of South Punjab to support them in making the Blue Fair prosperous and meaningful and to encourage business women.

APP/sak