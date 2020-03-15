WCCIP setup Friday bazaar for women to buy things on control rates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Former Senator Farah Aqil Shah Sunday visited the Friday bazaar setup by Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar (WCCIP) to promote products made by business women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to media during her visit to the Friday bazaar setup by WCCIP with the aim to showcase the products made by business women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides ensuring things to the women on control rates.

She was briefed by WCCIP President Rukhsana Nadir that this was the fourth Friday Bazaar setup by the women chamber and the Government Polytechnic Institute for Women Hayatabad Peshawar.

Rukhsana Nader said the WCCCIP was playing a vital role in promoting the products made by business women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through various programs.

At the end of the Friday market, TAPTAKA Managing Director Syed Sajjad Ali Shah presented a special shield to the guest.