WCCIS condemns Jaranwala Incident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr. Marian Nouman and the executive committee jointly condemned the Jaranwala incident where local churches were set ablaze by a mob.

In a statement, WCCIS President Dr. Marian Nouman said that the act of violence had drawn deep concern from the business community of Sialkot, highlighting the fragility of communal harmony and the need for immediate action to maintain law and order.

The WCCIS President said that the incidents were against the teaching of islam. She said the WCCIS expressed their heartfelt condolences to the affected community and stressed that the incident was in sheer contradiction to the principles of tolerance, coexistence, and respect for all religious beliefs that Pakistani society upholdsDr.

Mariam Nouman said that the WCCIS conveys a message of complete solidarity with its Christian brothers and sisters and we, together with the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will raise strong voices with the government agencies to definitely bring those involved in this matter to justice and play our role in the protection of minorities.