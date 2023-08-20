Open Menu

WCCIS Condemns Jaranwala Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

WCCIS condemns Jaranwala Incident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr. Marian Nouman and the executive committee jointly condemned the Jaranwala incident where local churches were set ablaze by a mob.

In a statement, WCCIS President Dr. Marian Nouman said that the act of violence had drawn deep concern from the business community of Sialkot, highlighting the fragility of communal harmony and the need for immediate action to maintain law and order.

The WCCIS President said that the incidents were against the teaching of islam. She said the WCCIS expressed their heartfelt condolences to the affected community and stressed that the incident was in sheer contradiction to the principles of tolerance, coexistence, and respect for all religious beliefs that Pakistani society upholdsDr.

Mariam Nouman said that the WCCIS conveys a message of complete solidarity with its Christian brothers and sisters and we, together with the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will raise strong voices with the government agencies to definitely bring those involved in this matter to justice and play our role in the protection of minorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Law And Order Sialkot Jaranwala Chamber Women Commerce Christian All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

3 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

15 hours ago
Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

17 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

18 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

18 hours ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

18 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

18 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan