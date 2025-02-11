Open Menu

WCCIS Delegation Visits GCWUS

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 04:00 PM

WCCIS delegation visits GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A delegation from the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) on

Tuesday visited the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

WCCIS President Dr Mariam Nouman, Senior Vice President Gulzaib Waqas Awan,

Senior and Vice President Rubina Naveed, visited the GCWUS.

The delegation had a meeting with Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir and

discussed potential collaborations, initiatives to support women’s empowerment, and

opportunities for women in business and education.

The meeting highlighted the shared vision of both institutions in advancing women's leadership

and professional development.

Recent Stories

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

5 minutes ago
 SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

20 minutes ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

20 minutes ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

35 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

35 minutes ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

50 minutes ago
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

1 hour ago
 UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakis ..

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..

1 hour ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

2 hours ago
 WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum o ..

WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment ..

Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan