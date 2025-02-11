WCCIS delegation visits GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A delegation from the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) on

Tuesday visited the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

WCCIS President Dr Mariam Nouman, Senior Vice President Gulzaib Waqas Awan,

Senior and Vice President Rubina Naveed, visited the GCWUS.

The delegation had a meeting with Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir and

discussed potential collaborations, initiatives to support women’s empowerment, and

opportunities for women in business and education.

The meeting highlighted the shared vision of both institutions in advancing women's leadership

and professional development.