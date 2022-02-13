UrduPoint.com

WCCIS Delegation Visits USKT

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 03:40 PM

WCCIS delegation visits USKT

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) led by its President Dr Mariam Nouman visited the University of Sialkot (USKT) and vowed to pursue a collaborative track for women empowerment, inclusive industries and to reduce gender disparity.

The USKT appreciated WCCIS for focused strive to fuel the industry with more women power.

USKT board of Governors Chairman Faisal Manzoor and USKT Executive Director Muhammad Rehan Younas have had brief discussions with the delegation regarding issues of mutual interest especially women empowerment through business and commerce.

The USKT and WCCIS would be jointly striving to expand women representation in local industries and improve working conditions for females already serving the nation through business. It's animportant milestone in the history of Sialkot in terms of women empowerment which was goingto bring more conducive environment for working women in the city.

>